Vanderbilt (foot) was wearing a walking boot during Friday's practice, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Previous reports have suggested that Vanderbilt is getting close to a return, which is why it was curious to see him wearing a boot. However, coach Darvin Ham stated after practice that the boot is simply a "precautionary measure," per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, and the forward hasn't suffered any kind of setback. The team has yet to provide a concrete timeline for Vanderbilt's return.