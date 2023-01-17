Nunn racked up 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during Monday's 140-132 victory over the Rockets.

Nunn finished as the Lakers' third-leading scorer Monday behind LeBron James (48) and Russell Westbrook (24). The reserve guard got to his point total with an efficient 7-for-12 overall shooting mark despite making just one of five shots from three-point range. Nunn has scored 12 or more points four times in his past six games, though he tallied a combined six points over the other two contests in that span. He remains a volatile fantasy target.