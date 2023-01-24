Hachimura (not injury related) is listed out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Hachimura was dealt from the Wizards to the Lakers early in the day Monday, and he'll need more time to settle in before making his Los Angeles debut. His next chance to take the court will arrive Wednesday against the Spurs.
