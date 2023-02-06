Okeke (knee) was assigned to the G League's Lakeland Magic on Monday, but there's still no timetable for his return to game action, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Okeke hasn't played since Nov. 21 and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery at the end of November. He was expected to be re-evaluated a month after the procedure, but he remains without a timetable heading into the All-Star break. Despite the bleak outlook, Okeke's status will remain day-to-day until the Magic release an official timeline for his return.