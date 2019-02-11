Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Blocks five shots in victory Sunday
Isaac finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five blocks, three rebounds, and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 victory over the Hawks.
Isaac put on a defensive show Sunday, ending the game with seven combined steals and blocks. He has been on a tear of late as he continues to flash his enormous upside. The line could have been much better here had the game not been a blowout. Chances are Isaac has been picked up in most formats but if for some reason he is available, it would be a good idea to go and grab him.
