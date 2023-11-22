Isaac finished Tuesday's 126-107 win over the Raptors with nine points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 12 minutes.

Isaac logged only 12 minutes in the victory but still managed to rack up three defensive stats. While his role is still underwhelming from a fantasy perspective, he does appear healthy and had it not been for the lopsided scorelines, his playing time could have been closer to 20 minutes. He remains somewhat of an unknown but given the per-minute upside, he isn't out of place on a 12-team roster.