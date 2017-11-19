Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out again Monday vs. Pacers
Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Isaac continues to deal with some lingering pain and swelling in his right ankle, with Monday set to mark his fourth straight absence. The Magic haven't provided any sort of timetable for a return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis for the time being. Isaac's next shot to play will be Wednesday against the Timberwolves, but in the meantime, Aaron Gordon should continue to get as much run as possible, with Marreese Speights picking up added playing time off the bench.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will remain out Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Sheds boot, remains out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Listed as out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out Monday, sporting protective boot•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Listed as out for Monday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: X-rays come back clean•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...