Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac continues to deal with some lingering pain and swelling in his right ankle, with Monday set to mark his fourth straight absence. The Magic haven't provided any sort of timetable for a return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis for the time being. Isaac's next shot to play will be Wednesday against the Timberwolves, but in the meantime, Aaron Gordon should continue to get as much run as possible, with Marreese Speights picking up added playing time off the bench.