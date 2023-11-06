Isaac (sore hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks, according to Dan Savage of the Magic's official site.
Isaac is expected to warm up and will be a game-time call. Considering how cautious the Magic have been with Isaac, it wouldn't be surprising to see him be held out. If he's unable to play, we could see more of Joe Ingles.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Set to play Thursday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Resting Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Quiet night in 11 minutes•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Ready for training camp•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Expects to be ready for next year•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Undergoes season-ending surgery•