Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards.
Isaac will miss a second straight game due to a sore left ankle. His next chance to suit up will come Friday in a rematch versus Washington, though Orlando figures to be cautious with the oft-injured forward. In Isaac's absence, Joe Ingles and Moritz Wagner are candidates for slightly increased roles.
