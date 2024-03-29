Fultz is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to left knee injury management.

Fultz wasn't on Orlando's initial injury report for Friday's matchup, but he continues to deal with a knee issue. The Magic play a back-to-back set Friday against the Clippers and Saturday against Memphis, and the team could choose to rest him in one of those matchups. If Fultz suits up Friday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him take on a bench role since Gary Harris (foot) has been cleared to return.