Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Sunday that Green (ankle) is no longer wearing a walking boot but hasn't been cleared for on-court activity, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Green has been able to do some conditioning work in the pool since ditching his walking boot, but his sprained right ankle needs to heal a bit more before he can take part in basketball activities. The fourth-year forward is without an official timeline for a return since suffering the injury March 14, but he looks to be closer to week-to-week than day-to-day at this stage of his recovery.