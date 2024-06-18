Green notched 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and two rebounds across 22 minutes during Monday's 106-88 loss to Boston in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Green produced his best game of the playoffs Monday, despite the Mavericks losing Game 5, and the series by a 4-1 deficit. The 23-year-old averaged 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.4 steals across 19.2 minutes in five NBA Finals games. Green's four three-pointers were his most since Feb. 5, and with the 23-year-old under contract with the Mavericks until 2026, he will look to possibly take on a larger role with the team next season as they attempt to make it back to the Finals.