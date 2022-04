Curry logged 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 38 minutes during Monday's 116-112 loss to Boston.

Curry wraps up the series shooting 52.2 percent from beyond the arc en route to 14.5 points per contest. After a career-best season in Philadelphia, his volume numbers dipped slightly in Brooklyn, but his efficiency skyrocketed. Curry remains on contract with Brooklyn next season and can be viewed as a prolific source of threes.