Curry (ankle) signed a one-year contract with the Hornets on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Curry was dealt from the Mavs to the Hornets on Feb. 8 and averaged 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his next eight appearances before being shut down for the rest of the year with an ankle injury. However, Curry evidently showed enough during his brief stint for the team to bring him back for the 2024-25 campaign. He'll face plenty of competition for playing time in Charlotte's backcourt, as he'll go up against the likes of Vasilije Micic, Tre Mann and Reggie Jackson.