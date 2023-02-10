Beverley met with the Magic on Friday and is working toward a buyout with the team,Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Despite being acquired from the Lakers on Thursday, the 34-year-old Beverley doesn't fit the Magic's rebuilding timeline and is thus expected to get the opportunity to explore free agency. The veteran guard started in all 45 of his appearances for the Lakers this season but could join a contender in a bench role for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.