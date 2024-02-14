Cunningham is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Suns due to left knee injury management.
Cunningham continues to deal with a nagging knee injury but is expected to suit up Wednesday. The 22-year-old point guard has struggled with his outside shot as of late, converting just 25.0 percent of 3.2 three-point attempts across his last five outings.
