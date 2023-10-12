Cunningham has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Thunder due to left quadriceps tendinitis.
The severity of Cunningham's injury isn't yet clear, but he'll have a week to recover before a rematch against Oklahoma City next Thursday. Killian Hayes is starting in Cunningham's place.
