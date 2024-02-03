Ivey registered 28 points (11-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 136-125 loss to the Clippers.

The 28 points led the Pistons, snapping a streak of six games in which Ivey failed to reach 20 points. The second-year guard has taken his productive up a notch since the calendar flipped to 2024 -- over 16 contests since the beginning of January, he's averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 boards and 2.0 threes.