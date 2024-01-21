Ivey finished Saturday's 141-135 loss to the Bucks with 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block over 32 minutes.
The second-year guard scored in double digits for the 12th straight game while dishing at least five assists for the seventh straight contest. Over that latter stretch, Ivey is averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals, providing strong fantasy production despite the struggles of the team around him.
