Duren amassed 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 136-125 loss to the Clippers.

It was the 24th double-double of the season for Duren, putting him 13th in the NBA in that category. The 20-year-old center has taken a huge step forward in his second season, and over 19 games since returning from an ankle injury after Christmas he's averaging 14.8 points, 12.5 boards and 2.5 assists while shooting 64.9 percent from the floor and 77.3 percent from the free-throw line -- the latter mark a more than 16-point improvement from his 2022-23 performance.