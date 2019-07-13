Boucher registered 24 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot across 29 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Sixers in the consolation bracket of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Boucher is looking for more opportunity with Toronto after playing 28 games in limited action (5.8 mpg).The Raptors are stacked at center, but Boucher was frequently employed at the three and four spots during his Vegas tenure, so they may be considering stretching his 6-10 frame into a wing role to help offset the loss of Kawhi Leonard.