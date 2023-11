Boucher accumulated six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 130-111 win over the Bucks.

Boucher has seen his playing time decrease from 20.0 minutes per game in 2022-23 to averaging 14.8 minutes across his first four appearances this season. He has also yet to make a three-pointer after making 0.8 per contest last season.