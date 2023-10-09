Flynn produced five points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three turnovers across 20 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 preseason win over the Kings.

Dennis Schroder got the nod as the starting point guard, but it looks like Flynn is the favorite to be the primary backup. He's in a good position to play much more than last season when he averaged just 13.0 minutes across 53 games.