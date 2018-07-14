Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Has qualifying offer pulled
Miller had his qualifying offer rescinded by the Raptors on Saturday.
Miller, who recently dislocated his shoulder, will now become an unrestricted free agent, making it seems unlikely that he'll be back in Toronto next season. The Holy Cross product appeared in 15 games for the team last season.
