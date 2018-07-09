Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Picks up shoulder injury
Miller suffered a dislocated shoulder during Monday's summer league game against Oklahoma City and will not return.
Miller came off the bench to play 10 minutes before exiting. He finished with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3PT), three rebounds and an assist. Consider Miller questionable to play in the Raptors' tournament-round opener later this week, though given the relative severity of the injury, it's rather unlikely that Toronto will bring him back for a meaningless summer league game.
More News
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Heading back to bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Starting Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Starting at small forward Thursday•
-
Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Will come off bench Wednesday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...