Miller suffered a dislocated shoulder during Monday's summer league game against Oklahoma City and will not return.

Miller came off the bench to play 10 minutes before exiting. He finished with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3PT), three rebounds and an assist. Consider Miller questionable to play in the Raptors' tournament-round opener later this week, though given the relative severity of the injury, it's rather unlikely that Toronto will bring him back for a meaningless summer league game.