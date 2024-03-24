Wembanyama notched 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 21 minutes during Saturday's 131-106 loss to Phoenix.

Wembanyama failed to record multiple blocks for the first time since the Feb. 10 loss to the Nets, and while his final stat line was subpar compared to what he'd been doing in recent weeks, the fact that he still stuffed the stat line in just 21 minutes is highly impressive. Wembanyama should be able to bounce back Monday in a back-to-back matchup against Phoenix.