Wembanyama finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and five blocks over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 win over the Jazz.

Wembanyama returned to action Wednesday after missing San Antonio's previous contest with an ankle injury. The rookie phenom has been a shot-blocking menace this season, recording at least five swats in 21 games. However, turnovers have been an issue for Wembanyama, as he is averaging 4.5 per contest over his last 10 appearances.