Wembanyama (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Wembanyama missed Monday's game against the Suns due to a left ankle sprain but will be in the mix to return to action Wednesday. The Spurs will presumably monitor how he feels leading up to tipoff, but he participated in Monday's morning shootaround before being ruled out. Zach Collins will likely draw another start if Wembanyama is sidelined again.