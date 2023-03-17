Payne finished with 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 win over the Magic.

Payne didn't outplay Chris Paul, but he gave the Suns a huge spark off the bench. He's now scored in back-to-back games off the bench for the second time this season, but it would be a stretch to expect him to deliver these numbers regularly in the upcoming weeks. He's averaging 8.6 points, 2.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds across 15.2 minutes per game since the All-Star break.