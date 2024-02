Allen notched 24 points (8-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-113 win over the Lakers.

Allen was red-hot from three in Sunday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three en route to leading the Suns in scoring in an offensive outburst. Allen has buried six or more threes in six games this season, surpassing the 20-point mark in seven appearances.