Allen was traded to the Suns on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal involving Milwaukee, Portland and Phoenix, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The trade also sends Damian Lillard to the Bucks, while Jrue Holiday and Deandre Ayton land in Portland.

With so many big-name players involved, Allen feels like somewhat of a throw-in in the deal, but he'll bring some valuable depth to a top-heavy Suns roster. With Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in place, Allen may settle into a bench role, but his ability to play both guard spots should prove valuable. Allen finished last season with averages of 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.0 made threes in 27.4 minutes per contest.