Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Remains questionable for opener

Patterson (knee) went through full contact during Wednesday's practice, but remains questionable for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Knicks, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Patterson has been a full participant in back-to-back practices, so he appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Thursday's contest. That being said, the Thunder haven't officially cleared him, so look for another update following the team's morning shootaround. Patterson is expected to back up Carmelo Anthony at power forward to start the year.