Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Ruled out vs. Knicks

Westbrook (ankle) won't be available for Wednesday's game against New York, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Westbrook's status was up in the air following a light practice Tuesday, although it appears the Thunder will elect to play it safe with their superstar. He's set to miss his fifth consecutive contest since spraining his left ankle but could certainly make a return Saturday in Phoenix if he manages to ramp up his activity in practice over the next few days.