Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Won't play Monday
Westbrook has been ruled out for Monday's game against Sacramento due to personal reasons, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Westbrook is still away from the team due to the birth of his daughters, although he's likely to return later in the week. A lingering ankle injury is also bothering Westbrook, so it's unclear whether he'll play upon rejoining the Thunder. His next chance to take the floor will come Wednesday at Golden State.
