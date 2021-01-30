Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 10-13 FT) to go along with four rebounds, five assists and one block across 31 minutes in Friday's loss to the Nets.

Gilgeous-Alexander got to the free-throw line for a season-high 13 attempts, which accounted for nearly half of his points. It was a relative downturn in performance elsewhere in the box score, as it was his lowest assist total in his last six games. That indicates just how well Gilgeous-Alexander has been playing, and he's taken a significant step forward in his scoring, assists and field-goal percentage 18 games into his third campaign.