Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) participated in the Thunder's morning shootaround but remains questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

The Thunder may wait until a little closer to the game's 8 p.m. ET tipoff before making a decision on Gilgeous-Alexander's status for the contest, but his involvement in shootaround bodes well for his availability. In the event the Thunder elect to hold Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace would likely take his spot in the starting five, while Josh Giddey would presumably take on more facilitating responsibilities.