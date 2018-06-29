Tyler Ennis: Waived by Lakers
Ennis was waived by the Lakers on Thursday.
Ennis played the most games of his career last season (54), posting 4.1 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 12.6 minutes per tilt. It's possible the 23-year-old latches on elsewhere, but it's unlikely he'll be fantasy relevant wherever he lands.
