Green ended with six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds and one block across 22 minutes in Monday's 130-102 victory over the Pelicans.

Playing for the second time this season after missing the Warriors' first two games of the campaign while recovering from an ankle sprain, Green turned in a balanced performance across the stat sheet. The Warriors' 28-point margin of victory contributed to Green's minutes being suppressed, but he still managed to finish with five or more rebounds and assists for the second straight contest.