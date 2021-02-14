Green went to the locker room with an apparent right knee injury during Saturday's game against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old landed awkwardly while contesting a shot and stayed on the court for a bit before making his way to the locker room. Green had five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 17 minutes during the first half before exiting the contest. He should be considered questionable to play in the second half until the team updates his status.