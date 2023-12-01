Green amassed 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 win over the Clippers.

Making his second appearance following a five-game suspension, Green delivered modest production and failed to register a tally in either defensive category. The defensive-minded forward was limited to start the regular season due to an ankle injury he suffered during training camp but appears full go as he's played 33 and 29 minutes, respectively, in the last two games. On the season, Green is averaging fewer rebounds, assists, blocks and steals per game than last season, but he's scoring 9.1 points per game, which would be his highest mark since 2017-18.