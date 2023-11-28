Green (suspension) isn't listed on the Warriors' injury report for Tuesday's matchup versus the Kings.

Green has missed the Warriors' past five games while serving a suspension due to an on-court scuffle with Rudy Gobert on Nov. 14, but he's slated to return to Golden State's starting lineup Tuesday. Before the incident, Green appeared in eight of the team's first 11 matchups, averaging 9.9 points, 6.4 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 24.9 minutes per game. Green's minutes were being monitored due to an ankle injury he suffered at the beginning of training camp, but given the extra time off recently, it wouldn't be surprising to see the defensive-minded forward playing closer to 30 minutes a night moving forward.