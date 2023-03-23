Green registered 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and three steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 127-125 victory over the Mavericks.

Green scored in double figures for the second time over his last three contests and was a pest on the defensive end. He recorded three steals for the second time this month and swatted away a season-high four blocks. Green got off to a slow start to March defensively, but he's turned it on of late as the 2022-23 regular-season winds down.