2018 NFL Draft Fantasy Reaction: Panthers land Maryland receiver D.J. Moore, could offer Steve Smith-type impact

NFL Draft: Live updates, pick-by-pick grades | Draft Tracker

The Panthers' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns is a fellow you may have heard of called Steve Smith. The team might have drafted his clone.

With the 24th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Carolina selected Maryland receiver D.J. Moore, making him the first wide receiver off the board. The 6-foot, 210 pounder should fit right into the Panthers offense, giving Cam Newton a reliable target all over the field, including deep.

Moore dazzled with the Terrapins last fall, catching passes from four different quarterbacks en route to an 80-catch, 1,033-yard, eight-score season. He's got great hands and is willing to be physical to help gain extra yardage, but his best asset is his sweet route running. His ability to get open with his technique and his speed make him a dangerous wideout for defenses to deal with. It's a nice addition for Cam Newton.

How quickly can Moore become a 1,000-yard wide receiver for the Panthers? Carolina doesn't get too many of those with Newton under center. Steve Smith did it twice in 2011 and 2012 and Kelvin Benjamin barely got there in 2014. Sharing the field with Greg Olsen, Devin Funchess and Christian McCaffrey might mean fewer targets in the early going.

There's also the worry about Moore being good at 50-50 deep balls. Not only might that role be better served with Devin Funchess, but Moore's vertical isn't as explosive as other rookies in the class and as other receivers in the league. That could hurt him.

Touchdowns also figure to be a real problem. He probably won't get as many deep balls as Smith did, and he won't be the first, second or third option in the red zone.

There's going to be some excitement for Moore on Draft Day, but taking him as anything more than a late-round bench receiver is a mistake. A good rookie season for him might mean getting 700 yards and five touchdowns, and knowing when and where he'll have his best games will be a constant guessing game.

The appeal is better in long-term formats since Moore should get better as his career moves forward. He'll be a middle- to late-round choice in dynasty start-ups and keeper leagues. Bank on Moore finding his way into the back half of the first round in rookie-only drafts.