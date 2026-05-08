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As we continue to do more mock drafts following the NFL Draft, I'm fascinated by the Fantasy value for the rookies. So far, the market doesn't seem to be out of control for these new players.

Usually, there is one or two rookies who get overdrafted -- think Ashton Jeanty in Round 1 last year -- because we all love the shiny new toy. But that might not happen in 2026.

In our recent 12-team, half-PPR mock draft, which featured members of our CBS Sports staff, as well as Jake Ceily from The Athletic and Joe Pisapia from FantasyPros, Jeremiyah Love was the first rookie off the board in Round 3 at No. 29 overall. He was the No. 15 running back selected, and I love him at that cost.

I'm hopeful that you don't have to overpay for Love, who could be in a timeshare with Tyler Allgeier and James Conner this season. I expect Love to lead the Cardinals in touches, but he could perform more like a No. 2 Fantasy running back than a top-10 option. And, for example, that's what happened with Jeanty last season when he was the No. 16 PPR running back.

The next rookie selected was Jadarian Price in Round 5 as the No. 23 running back. Again, I love this price tag for Price, who should be the lead option in Seattle's backfield, but we don't yet know when Zach Charbonnet (knee) will play this season.

If Charbonnet can play early in the season, then Price's value will decline. But a lengthy absence for Charbonnet could push him into Round 4. We'll know more about Charbonnet in August, but I expect Price's Average Draft Position to be in Round 5.

Carnell Tate was the first rookie receiver selected in this draft in Round 5. I don't love him at that cost as WR29 overall, especially when Rome Odunze and Christian Watson were still available. But Tate should be the first rookie receiver drafted this year, and this is the range he should come off the board. He will hopefully lead the Titans in targets this season and perform like a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver.

I liked the value better for Makai Lemon in Round 7 and Jordyn Tyson in Round 8 compared to Tate. I have all three of those rookie receivers in the same tier, and I'd rather wait for Lemon or Tyson if the ADP will reflect how this draft worked out.

There were seven other rookie receivers selected in this draft, including KC Concepcion and Omar Cooper Jr. in Round 10, Antonio Williams, Chris Brazzell II and Denzel Boston in Round 12, Brenen Thompson in Round 13 and Germie Bernard in Round 14. Concepcion or Boston could lead Cleveland in targets this season (I favor Concepcion), and both were good value picks. And Williams is one of my favorite sleepers this season with his landing spot in Washington.

We also had four rookie running backs selected late with Emmett Johnson, Mike Washington Jr. and Jonah Coleman in Round 13, and Demond Claiborne went in Round 14. These are good handcuff running backs, and Coleman and Claiborne could earn roles without an injury. I also would consider drafting other potential handcuffs who didn't get selected here, including Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen, Kaelon Black and Adam Randall.

No rookie quarterbacks were drafted in this mock -- Fernando Mendoza is only worth selecting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues -- and Kenyon Sadiq was the lone rookie tight end picked. He went in Round 6 as the No. 7 tight end off the board.

Sadiq has plenty of upside, and he could emerge as a significant playmaker for the Jets. But I wouldn't draft him in Round 6. Hopefully, you can draft Sadiq with a late-round pick as a No. 2 Fantasy tight end with upside.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Jake Ignaszewski, FFT Social Media Producer
4. Erik Guenther, FFT Podcast Listener
5. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor
7. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
8. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
9. Joe Pisapia, FantasyPros
10. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
11. Brad Curnett, FFT Podcast Listener
12. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jake Ciely B. Robinson RB ATL
2 Jamey Eisenberg J. Gibbs RB DET
3 Jake Ignaszewski J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
4 Erik Guenther J. Chase WR CIN
5 Dave Richard J. Taylor RB IND
6 Brandon Howard P. Nacua WR LAR
7 R.J. White C. McCaffrey RB SF
8 Adam Aizer A. St. Brown WR DET
9 Joe Pisapia J. Jefferson WR MIN
10 Rob Thomas D. Achane RB MIA
11 Brad Curnett J. Cook RB BUF
12 Heath Cummings R. Rice WR KC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Heath Cummings D. London WR ATL
14 Brad Curnett C. Lamb WR DAL
15 Rob Thomas N. Collins WR HOU
16 Joe Pisapia C. Brown RB CIN
17 Adam Aizer O. Hampton RB LAC
18 R.J. White S. Barkley RB PHI
19 Brandon Howard D. Henry RB BAL
20 Dave Richard G. Pickens WR DAL
21 Erik Guenther A. Jeanty RB LV
22 Jake Ignaszewski K. Williams RB LAR
23 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jacobs RB GB
24 Jake Ciely M. Nabers WR NYG
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Jake Ciely C. Olave WR NO
26 Jamey Eisenberg T. McBride TE ARI
27 Jake Ignaszewski B. Irving RB TB
28 Erik Guenther B. Bowers TE LV
29 Dave Richard J. Love RB ARI
30 Brandon Howard J. Williams WR DET
31 R.J. White A. Brown WR PHI
32 Adam Aizer K. Walker III RB KC
33 Joe Pisapia C. Loveland TE CHI
34 Rob Thomas T. McMillan WR CAR
35 Brad Curnett T. Higgins WR CIN
36 Heath Cummings Q. Judkins RB CLE
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Heath Cummings C. Skattebo RB NYG
38 Brad Curnett J. Williams RB DAL
39 Rob Thomas G. Wilson WR NYJ
40 Joe Pisapia B. Hall RB NYJ
41 Adam Aizer D. Smith WR PHI
42 R.J. White J. Allen QB BUF
43 Brandon Howard L. Jackson QB BAL
44 Dave Richard E. Egbuka WR TB
45 Erik Guenther Z. Flowers WR BAL
46 Jake Ignaszewski D. Maye QB NE
47 Jamey Eisenberg L. Burden III WR CHI
48 Jake Ciely D. Adams WR LAR
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Jake Ciely D. Moore WR BUF
50 Jamey Eisenberg L. McConkey WR LAC
51 Jake Ignaszewski T. McLaurin WR WAS
52 Erik Guenther T. Etienne RB NO
53 Dave Richard J. Waddle WR DEN
54 Brandon Howard X. Worthy WR KC
55 R.J. White D. Swift RB CHI
56 Adam Aizer M. Evans WR SF
57 Joe Pisapia J. Price RB SEA
58 Rob Thomas T. Kraft TE GB
59 Brad Curnett C. Tate WR TEN
60 Heath Cummings T. Henderson RB NE
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Heath Cummings S. LaPorta TE DET
62 Brad Curnett T. Warren TE IND
63 Rob Thomas R. Harvey RB DEN
64 Joe Pisapia A. Pierce WR IND
65 Adam Aizer J. Burrow QB CIN
66 R.J. White R. Odunze WR CHI
67 Brandon Howard K. Sadiq TE NYJ
68 Dave Richard H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
69 Erik Guenther C. Watson WR GB
70 Jake Ignaszewski C. Sutton WR DEN
71 Jamey Eisenberg C. Hubbard RB CAR
72 Jake Ciely D. Montgomery RB HOU
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Jake Ciely J. Daniels QB WAS
74 Jamey Eisenberg M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
75 Jake Ignaszewski G. Kittle TE SF
76 Erik Guenther B. Tuten RB JAC
77 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB TEN
78 Brandon Howard K. Pitts TE ATL
79 R.J. White D. Metcalf WR PIT
80 Adam Aizer J. Warren RB PIT
81 Joe Pisapia M. Lemon WR PHI
82 Rob Thomas R. Dowdle RB PIT
83 Brad Curnett J. Hurts QB PHI
84 Heath Cummings J. Meyers WR JAC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Heath Cummings J. Tyson WR NO
86 Brad Curnett M. Wilson WR ARI
87 Rob Thomas R. Stevenson RB NE
88 Joe Pisapia C. Godwin WR TB
89 Adam Aizer R. Pearsall WR SF
90 R.J. White B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
91 Brandon Howard J. Wright RB MIA
92 Dave Richard P. Washington WR JAC
93 Erik Guenther J. Herbert QB LAC
94 Jake Ignaszewski W. Robinson WR TEN
95 Jamey Eisenberg J. Addison WR MIN
96 Jake Ciely K. Monangai RB CHI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Jake Ciely J. Mason RB MIN
98 Jamey Eisenberg J. Dart QB NYG
99 Jake Ignaszewski J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
100 Erik Guenther M. Pittman WR PIT
101 Dave Richard A. Jones RB MIN
102 Brandon Howard M. Golden WR GB
103 R.J. White Q. Johnston WR LAC
104 Adam Aizer B. Corum RB LAR
105 Joe Pisapia D. Prescott QB DAL
106 Rob Thomas M. Stafford QB LAR
107 Brad Curnett K. Gainwell RB TB
108 Heath Cummings J. Dobbins RB DEN
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Heath Cummings J. Downs WR IND
110 Brad Curnett Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
111 Rob Thomas J. Higgins WR HOU
112 Joe Pisapia C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
113 Adam Aizer I. Likely TE NYG
114 R.J. White T. Kelce TE KC
115 Brandon Howard B. Allen RB NYJ
116 Dave Richard K. Concepcion WR CLE
117 Erik Guenther R. Doubs WR NE
118 Jake Ignaszewski O. Cooper Jr. WR NYJ
119 Jamey Eisenberg J. Brooks RB CAR
120 Jake Ciely T. Hill WR MIA
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Jake Ciely J. Bech WR LV
122 Jamey Eisenberg J. Reed WR GB
123 Jake Ignaszewski D. Goedert TE PHI
124 Erik Guenther T. Allgeier RB ARI
125 Dave Richard C. Williams QB CHI
126 Brandon Howard S. Williams WR GB
127 R.J. White R. White RB WAS
128 Adam Aizer J. Jennings WR SF
129 Joe Pisapia O. Gadsden II TE LAC
130 Rob Thomas J. Coker WR CAR
131 Brad Curnett K. Mitchell RB LAC
132 Heath Cummings J. Goff QB DET
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Heath Cummings W. Marks RB HOU
134 Brad Curnett R. Shaheed WR SEA
135 Rob Thomas K. Shakir WR BUF
136 Joe Pisapia A. Williams WR WAS
137 Adam Aizer T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
138 R.J. White E. Wilson RB SEA
139 Brandon Howard C. Brazzell II WR CAR
140 Dave Richard J. Nailor WR LV
141 Erik Guenther T. Harris WR LAC
142 Jake Ignaszewski M. Washington WR MIA
143 Jamey Eisenberg T. Tucker WR LV
144 Jake Ciely D. Boston WR CLE
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Jake Ciely I. Pacheco RB DET
146 Jamey Eisenberg D. Sampson RB CLE
147 Jake Ignaszewski E. Johnson RB KC
148 Erik Guenther M. Washington Jr. RB LV
149 Dave Richard A. Kamara RB NO
150 Brandon Howard B. Thompson WR LAC
151 R.J. White J. Coleman RB DEN
152 Adam Aizer P. Mahomes QB KC
153 Joe Pisapia C. Kirk WR SF
154 Rob Thomas J. Conner RB ARI
155 Brad Curnett T. Dell WR HOU
156 Heath Cummings B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Heath Cummings B. Purdy QB SF
158 Brad Curnett S. Tucker RB TB
159 Rob Thomas B. Nix QB DEN
160 Joe Pisapia G. Bernard WR PIT
161 Adam Aizer J. James RB SF
162 R.J. White T. Lawrence QB JAC
163 Brandon Howard D. Claiborne RB MIN
164 Dave Richard B. Aiyuk WR SF
165 Erik Guenther C. Okonkwo TE WAS
166 Jake Ignaszewski B. Mayfield QB TB
167 Jamey Eisenberg M. Andrews TE BAL
168 Jake Ciely D. Njoku TE CLE
Team by Team
Jake Ciely
Rd Pk Player
1 1 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 24 M. Nabers WR NYG
3 25 C. Olave WR NO
4 48 D. Adams WR LAR
5 49 D. Moore WR BUF
6 72 D. Montgomery RB HOU
7 73 J. Daniels QB WAS
8 96 K. Monangai RB CHI
9 97 J. Mason RB MIN
10 120 T. Hill WR MIA
11 121 J. Bech WR LV
12 144 D. Boston WR CLE
13 145 I. Pacheco RB DET
14 168 D. Njoku TE CLE
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 23 J. Jacobs RB GB
3 26 T. McBride TE ARI
4 47 L. Burden III WR CHI
5 50 L. McConkey WR LAC
6 71 C. Hubbard RB CAR
7 74 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
8 95 J. Addison WR MIN
9 98 J. Dart QB NYG
10 119 J. Brooks RB CAR
11 122 J. Reed WR GB
12 143 T. Tucker WR LV
13 146 D. Sampson RB CLE
14 167 M. Andrews TE BAL
Jake Ignaszewski
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
2 22 K. Williams RB LAR
3 27 B. Irving RB TB
4 46 D. Maye QB NE
5 51 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 70 C. Sutton WR DEN
7 75 G. Kittle TE SF
8 94 W. Robinson WR TEN
9 99 J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
10 118 O. Cooper Jr. WR NYJ
11 123 D. Goedert TE PHI
12 142 M. Washington WR MIA
13 147 E. Johnson RB KC
14 166 B. Mayfield QB TB
Erik Guenther
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Chase WR CIN
2 21 A. Jeanty RB LV
3 28 B. Bowers TE LV
4 45 Z. Flowers WR BAL
5 52 T. Etienne RB NO
6 69 C. Watson WR GB
7 76 B. Tuten RB JAC
8 93 J. Herbert QB LAC
9 100 M. Pittman WR PIT
10 117 R. Doubs WR NE
11 124 T. Allgeier RB ARI
12 141 T. Harris WR LAC
13 148 M. Washington Jr. RB LV
14 165 C. Okonkwo TE WAS
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Taylor RB IND
2 20 G. Pickens WR DAL
3 29 J. Love RB ARI
4 44 E. Egbuka WR TB
5 53 J. Waddle WR DEN
6 68 H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
7 77 T. Pollard RB TEN
8 92 P. Washington WR JAC
9 101 A. Jones RB MIN
10 116 K. Concepcion WR CLE
11 125 C. Williams QB CHI
12 140 J. Nailor WR LV
13 149 A. Kamara RB NO
14 164 B. Aiyuk WR SF
Brandon Howard
Rd Pk Player
1 6 P. Nacua WR LAR
2 19 D. Henry RB BAL
3 30 J. Williams WR DET
4 43 L. Jackson QB BAL
5 54 X. Worthy WR KC
6 67 K. Sadiq TE NYJ
7 78 K. Pitts TE ATL
8 91 J. Wright RB MIA
9 102 M. Golden WR GB
10 115 B. Allen RB NYJ
11 126 S. Williams WR GB
12 139 C. Brazzell II WR CAR
13 150 B. Thompson WR LAC
14 163 D. Claiborne RB MIN
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 7 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 18 S. Barkley RB PHI
3 31 A. Brown WR PHI
4 42 J. Allen QB BUF
5 55 D. Swift RB CHI
6 66 R. Odunze WR CHI
7 79 D. Metcalf WR PIT
8 90 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
9 103 Q. Johnston WR LAC
10 114 T. Kelce TE KC
11 127 R. White RB WAS
12 138 E. Wilson RB SEA
13 151 J. Coleman RB DEN
14 162 T. Lawrence QB JAC
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 8 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 17 O. Hampton RB LAC
3 32 K. Walker III RB KC
4 41 D. Smith WR PHI
5 56 M. Evans WR SF
6 65 J. Burrow QB CIN
7 80 J. Warren RB PIT
8 89 R. Pearsall WR SF
9 104 B. Corum RB LAR
10 113 I. Likely TE NYG
11 128 J. Jennings WR SF
12 137 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
13 152 P. Mahomes QB KC
14 161 J. James RB SF
Joe Pisapia
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 16 C. Brown RB CIN
3 33 C. Loveland TE CHI
4 40 B. Hall RB NYJ
5 57 J. Price RB SEA
6 64 A. Pierce WR IND
7 81 M. Lemon WR PHI
8 88 C. Godwin WR TB
9 105 D. Prescott QB DAL
10 112 C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
11 129 O. Gadsden II TE LAC
12 136 A. Williams WR WAS
13 153 C. Kirk WR SF
14 160 G. Bernard WR PIT
Rob Thomas
Rd Pk Player
1 10 D. Achane RB MIA
2 15 N. Collins WR HOU
3 34 T. McMillan WR CAR
4 39 G. Wilson WR NYJ
5 58 T. Kraft TE GB
6 63 R. Harvey RB DEN
7 82 R. Dowdle RB PIT
8 87 R. Stevenson RB NE
9 106 M. Stafford QB LAR
10 111 J. Higgins WR HOU
11 130 J. Coker WR CAR
12 135 K. Shakir WR BUF
13 154 J. Conner RB ARI
14 159 B. Nix QB DEN
Brad Curnett
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Cook RB BUF
2 14 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 35 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 38 J. Williams RB DAL
5 59 C. Tate WR TEN
6 62 T. Warren TE IND
7 83 J. Hurts QB PHI
8 86 M. Wilson WR ARI
9 107 K. Gainwell RB TB
10 110 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
11 131 K. Mitchell RB LAC
12 134 R. Shaheed WR SEA
13 155 T. Dell WR HOU
14 158 S. Tucker RB TB
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 12 R. Rice WR KC
2 13 D. London WR ATL
3 36 Q. Judkins RB CLE
4 37 C. Skattebo RB NYG
5 60 T. Henderson RB NE
6 61 S. LaPorta TE DET
7 84 J. Meyers WR JAC
8 85 J. Tyson WR NO
9 108 J. Dobbins RB DEN
10 109 J. Downs WR IND
11 132 J. Goff QB DET
12 133 W. Marks RB HOU
13 156 B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
14 157 B. Purdy QB SF