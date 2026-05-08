As we continue to do more mock drafts following the NFL Draft, I'm fascinated by the Fantasy value for the rookies. So far, the market doesn't seem to be out of control for these new players.
Usually, there is one or two rookies who get overdrafted -- think Ashton Jeanty in Round 1 last year -- because we all love the shiny new toy. But that might not happen in 2026.
In our recent 12-team, half-PPR mock draft, which featured members of our CBS Sports staff, as well as Jake Ceily from The Athletic and Joe Pisapia from FantasyPros, Jeremiyah Love was the first rookie off the board in Round 3 at No. 29 overall. He was the No. 15 running back selected, and I love him at that cost.
I'm hopeful that you don't have to overpay for Love, who could be in a timeshare with Tyler Allgeier and James Conner this season. I expect Love to lead the Cardinals in touches, but he could perform more like a No. 2 Fantasy running back than a top-10 option. And, for example, that's what happened with Jeanty last season when he was the No. 16 PPR running back.
The next rookie selected was Jadarian Price in Round 5 as the No. 23 running back. Again, I love this price tag for Price, who should be the lead option in Seattle's backfield, but we don't yet know when Zach Charbonnet (knee) will play this season.
If Charbonnet can play early in the season, then Price's value will decline. But a lengthy absence for Charbonnet could push him into Round 4. We'll know more about Charbonnet in August, but I expect Price's Average Draft Position to be in Round 5.
Carnell Tate was the first rookie receiver selected in this draft in Round 5. I don't love him at that cost as WR29 overall, especially when Rome Odunze and Christian Watson were still available. But Tate should be the first rookie receiver drafted this year, and this is the range he should come off the board. He will hopefully lead the Titans in targets this season and perform like a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver.
I liked the value better for Makai Lemon in Round 7 and Jordyn Tyson in Round 8 compared to Tate. I have all three of those rookie receivers in the same tier, and I'd rather wait for Lemon or Tyson if the ADP will reflect how this draft worked out.
There were seven other rookie receivers selected in this draft, including KC Concepcion and Omar Cooper Jr. in Round 10, Antonio Williams, Chris Brazzell II and Denzel Boston in Round 12, Brenen Thompson in Round 13 and Germie Bernard in Round 14. Concepcion or Boston could lead Cleveland in targets this season (I favor Concepcion), and both were good value picks. And Williams is one of my favorite sleepers this season with his landing spot in Washington.
We also had four rookie running backs selected late with Emmett Johnson, Mike Washington Jr. and Jonah Coleman in Round 13, and Demond Claiborne went in Round 14. These are good handcuff running backs, and Coleman and Claiborne could earn roles without an injury. I also would consider drafting other potential handcuffs who didn't get selected here, including Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen, Kaelon Black and Adam Randall.
No rookie quarterbacks were drafted in this mock -- Fernando Mendoza is only worth selecting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues -- and Kenyon Sadiq was the lone rookie tight end picked. He went in Round 6 as the No. 7 tight end off the board.
Sadiq has plenty of upside, and he could emerge as a significant playmaker for the Jets. But I wouldn't draft him in Round 6. Hopefully, you can draft Sadiq with a late-round pick as a No. 2 Fantasy tight end with upside.
As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Jake Ignaszewski, FFT Social Media Producer
4. Erik Guenther, FFT Podcast Listener
5. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor
7. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
8. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
9. Joe Pisapia, FantasyPros
10. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
11. Brad Curnett, FFT Podcast Listener
12. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
Round By Round
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jake Ciely
|
B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
J. Gibbs RB DET
|3
|Jake Ignaszewski
|
J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|4
|Erik Guenther
|
J. Chase WR CIN
|5
|Dave Richard
|
J. Taylor RB IND
|6
|Brandon Howard
|
P. Nacua WR LAR
|7
|R.J. White
|
C. McCaffrey RB SF
|8
|Adam Aizer
|
A. St. Brown WR DET
|9
|Joe Pisapia
|
J. Jefferson WR MIN
|10
|Rob Thomas
|
D. Achane RB MIA
|11
|Brad Curnett
|
J. Cook RB BUF
|12
|Heath Cummings
|
R. Rice WR KC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Heath Cummings
|
D. London WR ATL
|14
|Brad Curnett
|
C. Lamb WR DAL
|15
|Rob Thomas
|
N. Collins WR HOU
|16
|Joe Pisapia
|
C. Brown RB CIN
|17
|Adam Aizer
|
O. Hampton RB LAC
|18
|R.J. White
|
S. Barkley RB PHI
|19
|Brandon Howard
|
D. Henry RB BAL
|20
|Dave Richard
|
G. Pickens WR DAL
|21
|Erik Guenther
|
A. Jeanty RB LV
|22
|Jake Ignaszewski
|
K. Williams RB LAR
|23
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
J. Jacobs RB GB
|24
|Jake Ciely
|
M. Nabers WR NYG
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Jake Ciely
|
C. Olave WR NO
|26
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
T. McBride TE ARI
|27
|Jake Ignaszewski
|
B. Irving RB TB
|28
|Erik Guenther
|
B. Bowers TE LV
|29
|Dave Richard
|
J. Love RB ARI
|30
|Brandon Howard
|
J. Williams WR DET
|31
|R.J. White
|
A. Brown WR PHI
|32
|Adam Aizer
|
K. Walker III RB KC
|33
|Joe Pisapia
|
C. Loveland TE CHI
|34
|Rob Thomas
|
T. McMillan WR CAR
|35
|Brad Curnett
|
T. Higgins WR CIN
|36
|Heath Cummings
|
Q. Judkins RB CLE
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Heath Cummings
|
C. Skattebo RB NYG
|38
|Brad Curnett
|
J. Williams RB DAL
|39
|Rob Thomas
|
G. Wilson WR NYJ
|40
|Joe Pisapia
|
B. Hall RB NYJ
|41
|Adam Aizer
|
D. Smith WR PHI
|42
|R.J. White
|
J. Allen QB BUF
|43
|Brandon Howard
|
L. Jackson QB BAL
|44
|Dave Richard
|
E. Egbuka WR TB
|45
|Erik Guenther
|
Z. Flowers WR BAL
|46
|Jake Ignaszewski
|
D. Maye QB NE
|47
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
L. Burden III WR CHI
|48
|Jake Ciely
|
D. Adams WR LAR
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Jake Ciely
|
D. Moore WR BUF
|50
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
L. McConkey WR LAC
|51
|Jake Ignaszewski
|
T. McLaurin WR WAS
|52
|Erik Guenther
|
T. Etienne RB NO
|53
|Dave Richard
|
J. Waddle WR DEN
|54
|Brandon Howard
|
X. Worthy WR KC
|55
|R.J. White
|
D. Swift RB CHI
|56
|Adam Aizer
|
M. Evans WR SF
|57
|Joe Pisapia
|
J. Price RB SEA
|58
|Rob Thomas
|
T. Kraft TE GB
|59
|Brad Curnett
|
C. Tate WR TEN
|60
|Heath Cummings
|
T. Henderson RB NE
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Heath Cummings
|
S. LaPorta TE DET
|62
|Brad Curnett
|
T. Warren TE IND
|63
|Rob Thomas
|
R. Harvey RB DEN
|64
|Joe Pisapia
|
A. Pierce WR IND
|65
|Adam Aizer
|
J. Burrow QB CIN
|66
|R.J. White
|
R. Odunze WR CHI
|67
|Brandon Howard
|
K. Sadiq TE NYJ
|68
|Dave Richard
|
H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
|69
|Erik Guenther
|
C. Watson WR GB
|70
|Jake Ignaszewski
|
C. Sutton WR DEN
|71
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
C. Hubbard RB CAR
|72
|Jake Ciely
|
D. Montgomery RB HOU
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Jake Ciely
|
J. Daniels QB WAS
|74
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|75
|Jake Ignaszewski
|
G. Kittle TE SF
|76
|Erik Guenther
|
B. Tuten RB JAC
|77
|Dave Richard
|
T. Pollard RB TEN
|78
|Brandon Howard
|
K. Pitts TE ATL
|79
|R.J. White
|
D. Metcalf WR PIT
|80
|Adam Aizer
|
J. Warren RB PIT
|81
|Joe Pisapia
|
M. Lemon WR PHI
|82
|Rob Thomas
|
R. Dowdle RB PIT
|83
|Brad Curnett
|
J. Hurts QB PHI
|84
|Heath Cummings
|
J. Meyers WR JAC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Heath Cummings
|
J. Tyson WR NO
|86
|Brad Curnett
|
M. Wilson WR ARI
|87
|Rob Thomas
|
R. Stevenson RB NE
|88
|Joe Pisapia
|
C. Godwin WR TB
|89
|Adam Aizer
|
R. Pearsall WR SF
|90
|R.J. White
|
B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|91
|Brandon Howard
|
J. Wright RB MIA
|92
|Dave Richard
|
P. Washington WR JAC
|93
|Erik Guenther
|
J. Herbert QB LAC
|94
|Jake Ignaszewski
|
W. Robinson WR TEN
|95
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
J. Addison WR MIN
|96
|Jake Ciely
|
K. Monangai RB CHI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Jake Ciely
|
J. Mason RB MIN
|98
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
J. Dart QB NYG
|99
|Jake Ignaszewski
|
J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
|100
|Erik Guenther
|
M. Pittman WR PIT
|101
|Dave Richard
|
A. Jones RB MIN
|102
|Brandon Howard
|
M. Golden WR GB
|103
|R.J. White
|
Q. Johnston WR LAC
|104
|Adam Aizer
|
B. Corum RB LAR
|105
|Joe Pisapia
|
D. Prescott QB DAL
|106
|Rob Thomas
|
M. Stafford QB LAR
|107
|Brad Curnett
|
K. Gainwell RB TB
|108
|Heath Cummings
|
J. Dobbins RB DEN
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Heath Cummings
|
J. Downs WR IND
|110
|Brad Curnett
|
Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|111
|Rob Thomas
|
J. Higgins WR HOU
|112
|Joe Pisapia
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
|113
|Adam Aizer
|
I. Likely TE NYG
|114
|R.J. White
|
T. Kelce TE KC
|115
|Brandon Howard
|
B. Allen RB NYJ
|116
|Dave Richard
|
K. Concepcion WR CLE
|117
|Erik Guenther
|
R. Doubs WR NE
|118
|Jake Ignaszewski
|
O. Cooper Jr. WR NYJ
|119
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
J. Brooks RB CAR
|120
|Jake Ciely
|
T. Hill WR MIA
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jake Ciely
|
J. Bech WR LV
|122
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
J. Reed WR GB
|123
|Jake Ignaszewski
|
D. Goedert TE PHI
|124
|Erik Guenther
|
T. Allgeier RB ARI
|125
|Dave Richard
|
C. Williams QB CHI
|126
|Brandon Howard
|
S. Williams WR GB
|127
|R.J. White
|
R. White RB WAS
|128
|Adam Aizer
|
J. Jennings WR SF
|129
|Joe Pisapia
|
O. Gadsden II TE LAC
|130
|Rob Thomas
|
J. Coker WR CAR
|131
|Brad Curnett
|
K. Mitchell RB LAC
|132
|Heath Cummings
|
J. Goff QB DET
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Heath Cummings
|
W. Marks RB HOU
|134
|Brad Curnett
|
R. Shaheed WR SEA
|135
|Rob Thomas
|
K. Shakir WR BUF
|136
|Joe Pisapia
|
A. Williams WR WAS
|137
|Adam Aizer
|
T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|138
|R.J. White
|
E. Wilson RB SEA
|139
|Brandon Howard
|
C. Brazzell II WR CAR
|140
|Dave Richard
|
J. Nailor WR LV
|141
|Erik Guenther
|
T. Harris WR LAC
|142
|Jake Ignaszewski
|
M. Washington WR MIA
|143
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
T. Tucker WR LV
|144
|Jake Ciely
|
D. Boston WR CLE
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Jake Ciely
|
I. Pacheco RB DET
|146
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
D. Sampson RB CLE
|147
|Jake Ignaszewski
|
E. Johnson RB KC
|148
|Erik Guenther
|
M. Washington Jr. RB LV
|149
|Dave Richard
|
A. Kamara RB NO
|150
|Brandon Howard
|
B. Thompson WR LAC
|151
|R.J. White
|
J. Coleman RB DEN
|152
|Adam Aizer
|
P. Mahomes QB KC
|153
|Joe Pisapia
|
C. Kirk WR SF
|154
|Rob Thomas
|
J. Conner RB ARI
|155
|Brad Curnett
|
T. Dell WR HOU
|156
|Heath Cummings
|
B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Heath Cummings
|
B. Purdy QB SF
|158
|Brad Curnett
|
S. Tucker RB TB
|159
|Rob Thomas
|
B. Nix QB DEN
|160
|Joe Pisapia
|
G. Bernard WR PIT
|161
|Adam Aizer
|
J. James RB SF
|162
|R.J. White
|
T. Lawrence QB JAC
|163
|Brandon Howard
|
D. Claiborne RB MIN
|164
|Dave Richard
|
B. Aiyuk WR SF
|165
|Erik Guenther
|
C. Okonkwo TE WAS
|166
|Jake Ignaszewski
|
B. Mayfield QB TB
|167
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
M. Andrews TE BAL
|168
|Jake Ciely
|
D. Njoku TE CLE
Team by Team
|Jake Ciely
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|
B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|24
|
M. Nabers WR NYG
|3
|25
|
C. Olave WR NO
|4
|48
|
D. Adams WR LAR
|5
|49
|
D. Moore WR BUF
|6
|72
|
D. Montgomery RB HOU
|7
|73
|
J. Daniels QB WAS
|8
|96
|
K. Monangai RB CHI
|9
|97
|
J. Mason RB MIN
|10
|120
|
T. Hill WR MIA
|11
|121
|
J. Bech WR LV
|12
|144
|
D. Boston WR CLE
|13
|145
|
I. Pacheco RB DET
|14
|168
|
D. Njoku TE CLE
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|
J. Gibbs RB DET
|2
|23
|
J. Jacobs RB GB
|3
|26
|
T. McBride TE ARI
|4
|47
|
L. Burden III WR CHI
|5
|50
|
L. McConkey WR LAC
|6
|71
|
C. Hubbard RB CAR
|7
|74
|
M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|8
|95
|
J. Addison WR MIN
|9
|98
|
J. Dart QB NYG
|10
|119
|
J. Brooks RB CAR
|11
|122
|
J. Reed WR GB
|12
|143
|
T. Tucker WR LV
|13
|146
|
D. Sampson RB CLE
|14
|167
|
M. Andrews TE BAL
|Jake Ignaszewski
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|
J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|2
|22
|
K. Williams RB LAR
|3
|27
|
B. Irving RB TB
|4
|46
|
D. Maye QB NE
|5
|51
|
T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|70
|
C. Sutton WR DEN
|7
|75
|
G. Kittle TE SF
|8
|94
|
W. Robinson WR TEN
|9
|99
|
J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
|10
|118
|
O. Cooper Jr. WR NYJ
|11
|123
|
D. Goedert TE PHI
|12
|142
|
M. Washington WR MIA
|13
|147
|
E. Johnson RB KC
|14
|166
|
B. Mayfield QB TB
|Erik Guenther
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|
J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|21
|
A. Jeanty RB LV
|3
|28
|
B. Bowers TE LV
|4
|45
|
Z. Flowers WR BAL
|5
|52
|
T. Etienne RB NO
|6
|69
|
C. Watson WR GB
|7
|76
|
B. Tuten RB JAC
|8
|93
|
J. Herbert QB LAC
|9
|100
|
M. Pittman WR PIT
|10
|117
|
R. Doubs WR NE
|11
|124
|
T. Allgeier RB ARI
|12
|141
|
T. Harris WR LAC
|13
|148
|
M. Washington Jr. RB LV
|14
|165
|
C. Okonkwo TE WAS
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|
J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|20
|
G. Pickens WR DAL
|3
|29
|
J. Love RB ARI
|4
|44
|
E. Egbuka WR TB
|5
|53
|
J. Waddle WR DEN
|6
|68
|
H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
|7
|77
|
T. Pollard RB TEN
|8
|92
|
P. Washington WR JAC
|9
|101
|
A. Jones RB MIN
|10
|116
|
K. Concepcion WR CLE
|11
|125
|
C. Williams QB CHI
|12
|140
|
J. Nailor WR LV
|13
|149
|
A. Kamara RB NO
|14
|164
|
B. Aiyuk WR SF
|Brandon Howard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|
P. Nacua WR LAR
|2
|19
|
D. Henry RB BAL
|3
|30
|
J. Williams WR DET
|4
|43
|
L. Jackson QB BAL
|5
|54
|
X. Worthy WR KC
|6
|67
|
K. Sadiq TE NYJ
|7
|78
|
K. Pitts TE ATL
|8
|91
|
J. Wright RB MIA
|9
|102
|
M. Golden WR GB
|10
|115
|
B. Allen RB NYJ
|11
|126
|
S. Williams WR GB
|12
|139
|
C. Brazzell II WR CAR
|13
|150
|
B. Thompson WR LAC
|14
|163
|
D. Claiborne RB MIN
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|
C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|18
|
S. Barkley RB PHI
|3
|31
|
A. Brown WR PHI
|4
|42
|
J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|55
|
D. Swift RB CHI
|6
|66
|
R. Odunze WR CHI
|7
|79
|
D. Metcalf WR PIT
|8
|90
|
B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|9
|103
|
Q. Johnston WR LAC
|10
|114
|
T. Kelce TE KC
|11
|127
|
R. White RB WAS
|12
|138
|
E. Wilson RB SEA
|13
|151
|
J. Coleman RB DEN
|14
|162
|
T. Lawrence QB JAC
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|
A. St. Brown WR DET
|2
|17
|
O. Hampton RB LAC
|3
|32
|
K. Walker III RB KC
|4
|41
|
D. Smith WR PHI
|5
|56
|
M. Evans WR SF
|6
|65
|
J. Burrow QB CIN
|7
|80
|
J. Warren RB PIT
|8
|89
|
R. Pearsall WR SF
|9
|104
|
B. Corum RB LAR
|10
|113
|
I. Likely TE NYG
|11
|128
|
J. Jennings WR SF
|12
|137
|
T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|13
|152
|
P. Mahomes QB KC
|14
|161
|
J. James RB SF
|Joe Pisapia
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|
J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|16
|
C. Brown RB CIN
|3
|33
|
C. Loveland TE CHI
|4
|40
|
B. Hall RB NYJ
|5
|57
|
J. Price RB SEA
|6
|64
|
A. Pierce WR IND
|7
|81
|
M. Lemon WR PHI
|8
|88
|
C. Godwin WR TB
|9
|105
|
D. Prescott QB DAL
|10
|112
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
|11
|129
|
O. Gadsden II TE LAC
|12
|136
|
A. Williams WR WAS
|13
|153
|
C. Kirk WR SF
|14
|160
|
G. Bernard WR PIT
|Rob Thomas
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|
D. Achane RB MIA
|2
|15
|
N. Collins WR HOU
|3
|34
|
T. McMillan WR CAR
|4
|39
|
G. Wilson WR NYJ
|5
|58
|
T. Kraft TE GB
|6
|63
|
R. Harvey RB DEN
|7
|82
|
R. Dowdle RB PIT
|8
|87
|
R. Stevenson RB NE
|9
|106
|
M. Stafford QB LAR
|10
|111
|
J. Higgins WR HOU
|11
|130
|
J. Coker WR CAR
|12
|135
|
K. Shakir WR BUF
|13
|154
|
J. Conner RB ARI
|14
|159
|
B. Nix QB DEN
|Brad Curnett
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|
J. Cook RB BUF
|2
|14
|
C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|35
|
T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|38
|
J. Williams RB DAL
|5
|59
|
C. Tate WR TEN
|6
|62
|
T. Warren TE IND
|7
|83
|
J. Hurts QB PHI
|8
|86
|
M. Wilson WR ARI
|9
|107
|
K. Gainwell RB TB
|10
|110
|
Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|11
|131
|
K. Mitchell RB LAC
|12
|134
|
R. Shaheed WR SEA
|13
|155
|
T. Dell WR HOU
|14
|158
|
S. Tucker RB TB
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|
R. Rice WR KC
|2
|13
|
D. London WR ATL
|3
|36
|
Q. Judkins RB CLE
|4
|37
|
C. Skattebo RB NYG
|5
|60
|
T. Henderson RB NE
|6
|61
|
S. LaPorta TE DET
|7
|84
|
J. Meyers WR JAC
|8
|85
|
J. Tyson WR NO
|9
|108
|
J. Dobbins RB DEN
|10
|109
|
J. Downs WR IND
|11
|132
|
J. Goff QB DET
|12
|133
|
W. Marks RB HOU
|13
|156
|
B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
|14
|157
|
B. Purdy QB SF