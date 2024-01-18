Greenlaw (Achilles) was a limited participant at the 49ers' practice Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Greenlaw sat out the team's final regular season game Jan. 7 and opened the week as a non-participant Wednesday due to an Achilles injury, but his ability to return Wednesday, albeit in limited capacity, bodes well for his chances to go Saturday versus Green Bay. The linebacker will look to increase his workload Thursday ahead of the team's divisional round matchup with the Packers.