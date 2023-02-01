Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Garoppolo (foot) to be a member of the 49ers for the 2023 season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's been a whirlwind year for Garoppolo, who was shopped last offseason with the 49ers set to move on to 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance under center. But Garoppolo's health was in limbo due to his recovery from surgery on his right throwing shoulder, and he eventually remained with the team after interested organizations settled their respective quarterback situations. When Lance suffered a season-ending right ankle injury Week 2, Garoppolo was pressed into action and held on to the role until he suffered a broken left foot Week 13, which allowed for the emergence of seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy (elbow). While both Lance and Purdy enter this offseason with health concerns, San Francisco's brass is comfortable with the pair moving forward, meaning Garoppolo will be allowed to test free agency once March arrives.