Mostert sustained a mild MCL sprain during Sunday's 31-13 road victory against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mostert departed the game in the second quarter, but not before accumulating 107 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches, the longest one an 80-yard TD run to kick off the scoring. Backfield mate Tevin Coleman, who also hurt his knee Sunday, eked out 12 yards on 14 carries, which he supplemented with two receptions (on two targets) for 28 yards. Because of those injuries, Jerick McKinnon (three rushes for 77 yards and a score) and Jeff Wilson (two runs for three yards) round out the 49ers' healthy running backs.