Gould is believed to have sustained a left knee contusion during Sunday's win over the Panthers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gould was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game shortly after suffering a knee injury while making a tackle in the third quarter, but he isn't believed to be dealing with any structural damage. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for next Sunday's game against Atlanta, but he appears to have avoided a significant injury.