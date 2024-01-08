Davis (knee) was diagnosed Modnay with a sprained PCL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The injury isn't considered major, Rapoport adds, while noting that Davis' status for Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Steelers has yet to be determined. Davis exited in the first half of this past Sunday's win over the Dolphins and was ruled out at halftime, returning to the sideline in street clothes to watch the rest of the game. Khalil Shakir and Trent Sherfield took on larger offensive roles in Davis' absence and would do so again if Davis sits out the playoff opener.