Poyer made nine tackles (six solo) and a sack in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Jets.

Power posted 100 tackles last year, proving himself as a capable run-stopper. He is mimicking that success early in 2019, and he dropped Jets QB Sam Darnold to add to his value. Poyer also has ball-hawk capabilities, as he has nine interceptions over the last two years, so he'll look to bring those out in Week 2's matchup versus the Giants.

